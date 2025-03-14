"I’m not willing to go die, or kill” - Jalin Turner dives deep into brutal reality of losing the mental edge needed to be an elite UFC fighter

Jalin Turner left fans stunned with his decision to retire from MMA after losing to Ignacio Bohamondes at UFC 313 on March 8. Since his promotional debut in 2018, 'The Tarantula' has proved himself to be one of the lightweight division's most promising talents.

But at the age of 29, he laid down his gloves for what appeared to be the final time. Turner is 1-4 in his last five fights, but having faced some of the best 155-pound fighters alive, his results are nothing to be ashamed of.

The California native alluded to a retirement decision having weighed on his mind since losing to Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker in 2023 in consecutive bouts. Several days after his unexpected retirement, Turner appeared on Submission Radio where he unpacked his decision.

The former UFC fighter noted that the mental state needed to be an elite fighter had left him, as he said:

"I knew I just needed to be away. I just don't need to be halfway in, not all the way in, mentally. I don't care about a win or a loss as long as mentally I'm there... In my mind I'm not willing to go die, or kill, in the octagon. For me, that's something I always felt like I needed. And it's not there. I do feel like I still have the skills to compete."

Check out Jalin Turner's comments below (2:25):

Jalin Turner sends heartwarming thanks to Chael Sonnen for his words post-retirement

Jalin Turner's retirement following UFC 313 took the entire MMA world by surprise. As a lightweight fan-favorite that produced exciting fights every time he set foot in the octagon, his departure was felt deeply across the sport.

So much so that former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen took to YouTube to discuss his thoughts on Turner's decision, and his MMA career. Sonnen discussed the first time he saw 'The Tarantula' training, and how the "beauty" of his fighting style stuck with Sonnen.

His words saw the former UFC lightweight share his thanks with Sonnen, as Turner took to Instagram and said:

"Chael, I just want to say man, I appreciate you. I appreciate hearing the words you had to speak about me and my career. It was a tough decision... I just want to say thank you."

Check out Jalin Turner's comments below:

