"I'm working on this" - Malki Kawa reveals Anderson Silva could fight Roy Jones Jr. on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley card

Tyron Woodley's manager and First Round Management CEO Malki Kawa recently took to Twitter to announce that he is working on making a boxing bout between Anderson Silva and Roy Jones Jr. a part of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card.

The suggestion was initially made by YouTuber Paul as he joined the combat sports world in congratulating Anderson Silva for his successful return to the boxing ring.

In his congratulatory tweet, Jake Paul wrote-

"Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I"

As media organizations began covering Jake Paul's message to Anderson Silva, Malki Kawa replied to one of the tweets, indicating that he is working on making Jake Paul's wish a reality.

Anderson Silva made his return to combat sport by facing former Mexican boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

'The Spider' went the eight-round distance with the former WBC middleweight champion and picked up a split-decision victory.

At the end, we even saw classic Anderson Silva showboating with his hands down, just like he used to do inside the octagon.

Vintage. Anderson. Silva.



Anderson Silva received a grand response from the entire combat sports community.

From being congratulated ringside by Canelo Alvarez to receiving words of praise from former rival Chris Weidman, Silva has become the talk of the town in the world of combat sports.

Is a fight between Roy Jones Jr. and Anderson Silva even possible?

Legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. recently fought Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout in November 2020.

Roy Jones Jr. is certainly not ruling out the possibility of competition. But that is not all that makes the possibility of a fight with Anderson Silva a huge one.

Jones Jr. took to Instagram in March 2021 to call out Anderson Silva for a boxing match - via a music video! In the caption of the post, Roy Jones Jr. wrote-

"Y’all tell @spiderandersonsilva to stop duck’n me and set it up- STOP PLAYIN!!! New music coming soon."

Talk of a possible fight between the two began when Anderson Silva was still fighting in the UFC. Hence, the crossover fight could not materialize.

However, Silva feels that the fight with Jones is an interesting prospect and is much more doable right now than it was back then.

Speaking to MMA Junkie before his recent fight, Silva said-

"Yeah, absolutely, because I talked about fighting Mr. Roy Jones Jr. for many, many years ago when I started fighting in the UFC,” Silva said. “I think now is coming closer to this reality, and let’s go see. My focus is just for this fight now, and then let’s go see in the future."

Who do you think would win if the fantasy matchup does come to fruition? Sound off in the comments section!

