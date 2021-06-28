"I make him look like Brock Lesnar" - Francis Ngannou's hilarious take on his picture with Joe Rogan

Francis Ngannou has put forth a hilarious take on his picture with Joe Rogan. Ngannou jested that Rogan makes him look like Shaquille O’Neal, and he makes Rogan look like Brock Lesnar.

Taking to Instagram, Francis Ngannou posted a couple of photos side-by-side. The first photo featured basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal posing alongside Brock Lesnar, while the second photo featured Francis Ngannou with Joe Rogan.

Francis Ngannou alluded to the significant height difference between the 7’1” Shaquille O’Neal and the 6’3” Brock Lesnar. The Cameroonian hilariously drew parallels between O’Neal’s photo with Lesnar and his photo with Joe Rogan.

‘The Predator’ suggested he towers over Joe Rogan, akin to how Shaquille O’Neal towers over Brock Lesnar.

The height difference between the 6’4” Francis Ngannou and the 5’8” Joe Rogan is around 8 inches, which isn't far from the 10-inch height difference between Shaquille O’Neal and Brock Lesnar.

Francis Ngannou and Brock Lesnar are at vastly different stages of their combat sports careers

Francis Ngannou (left); Brock Lesnar (right)

Francis Ngannou is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and is being touted as an MMA legend in the making. Many believe that Ngannou isn’t likely to be dethroned anytime soon.

'The Predator' is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous strikers in MMA history and has significantly improved his grappling skills as well. As a result, he’s considered one of the most well-rounded fighters in combat sports today. Francis Ngannou’s next fight is expected to be a rematch against Derrick Lewis.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Francis Ngannou could be the scariest fighter in UFC history

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is a former UFC heavyweight champion. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ lost his title to Cain Velasquez back in 2010 and then retired after losing Alistair Overeem in 2011. Lesnar returned to the sport of MMA in 2016 and beat Mark Hunt via unanimous decision at UFC 200.

However, the result of this matchup was subsequently overturned to a no-contest, as Brock Lesnar tested positive for illegal PEDs. Lesnar hasn’t competed in the sport of MMA ever since.

Brock Lesnar’s last prominent sports entertainment performance came at WrestleMania 36, filmed on March 25th-26th, 2020, and aired on April 5th, 2020. Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre and hasn’t competed in the WWE since WrestleMania 36.

This is likely to change soon, however, as WWE moved Brock Lesnar’s profile from the alumni section back to the WWE RAW roster section on its official website. The change to the website was made in June 2020, and it’s believed to be a sign that Lesnar could return to the WWE very soon.

If you like our UFC content, please give us a fullow on Facebook too. Check our page here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari