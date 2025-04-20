  • home icon
  • "I make money by stepping in the UFC octagon" - Sean Strickland drops bitter truth on influencer callouts, shuts down content creator label

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Apr 20, 2025 12:50 GMT
UFC 312: Du Plessis v Strickland 2 - Source: Getty
Sean Strickland issues scathing response to the influencers calling him out. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Recently, Sean Strickland received an offer from a YouTuber and TikTok influencer named Nick Nayersina, who expressed his desire to have a sparring session with the former UFC middleweight champion.

Strickland immediately agreed to the challenge, stating he wanted to give Nayersina a reality check. Following this, 'Tarzan' posted a video on his Instagram Stories where he made a harsh statement about influencers like Nayersina, who deliberately call him out.

Strickland captioned the video by writing:

"I don't make content. I don't make money off social media. I make money by stepping in the UFC octagon."
Along with the caption, Strickland can be heard saying in the clip:

"You guys need to understand one thing. I get so much f**king hate for beating up these influencers... You think I'm on social media, reaching out to these guys saying, 'Hey man, you want to come f**king box, get views?' That's not what I f**king do dude. I'm just sitting here f**king scrolling. I get tagged... I don't care about content guys. I don't want to make f**king content."
Check out Sean Strickland's IG story here.

Sean Strickland issues a statement for influencer callouts. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]
Social media influencer Sneako also engaged in a sparring session with Sean Strickland

Back in February 2024, Sneako traveled to the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, Nevada, to spar with Sean Strickland. The session garnered significant attention, particularly because Strickland didn't hold back, even though he was sparring against an inexperienced combatant.

Following their controversial sparring session, Sneako shared his thoughts in a podcast episode with a YouTube channel called Champ. He said:

"I never said anything bad. I think he [Strickland] is a perpetually angry person. I think he's the type of guy where if he wasn't fighting, he would probably be in jail. And I don't mean that as an insult. I just mean that. And I think he would agree. I think he's the type of person, without the UFC, like, it would be bad. So, he's just that type of guy. And he likes to hurt people. He enjoys it. I think that he would, he's very close to being a serial killer."
Check out Sneako's comments below (6:33):

youtube-cover
Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
