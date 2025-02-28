“I managed to pull through” - Takeru says injury he sustained from Superlek’s leg kicks was physically and mentally taxing

Takeru Segawa went through hell and back when he first laced up the gloves for the world's largest martial arts organization. Takeru made his promotional debut at ONE 165 in January 2024, where he ran into Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Takeru not only lost to Superlek but he was violently battered and beaten. Superlek lived up to his moniker of 'The Kicking Machine', as he attacked Takeru with a barrage of kicks that had the Japanese fighter severely damaged by the end of the contest.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru shared what it was like taking those leg kicks from Superlek, both physically and mentally.

'The Natural Born Crusher' said:

"Being unable to move not only undermines you physically but mentally, too. In the end, I managed to pull through because I still felt a very strong desire to get back into the win column raging inside me."

Takeru bounced back with a much-needed knockout victory over Thant Zin later that year, and now, he's ready to return to the biggest global stage of competition.

Takeru Segawa locks horns with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in ONE 172 flyweight kickboxing super-fight

Takeru Segawa has finally booked his dance against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a fight that has been brewing for at least a year.

They go to war at ONE 172, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

