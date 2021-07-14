“I manifested him going out on a stretcher” - Jake Paul talks about Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 TKO loss to Dustin Poirier

Jake Paul recently opened up about Conor McGregor’s TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Over the last several months, the YouTube megastar has been aggressively pursuing boxing bouts against top-tier MMA fighters.

Jake Paul has called out MMA icons such as Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, as well as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., along with other well-known names in the combat sports community. The up-and-coming professional boxer has continually targeted McGregor, in particular, taking jibes at the Irishman and his longtime partner Dee Devlin.

In his latest interview with The Schmo, Jake Paul addressed multiple topics, including Conor McGregor's loss at UFC 264. When asked about his instant reaction to McGregor's defeat and whether a boxing match between them could still take place in the future, the 24-year-old stated:

“I don’t know if it happens, you know. He’s a bit washed up. You know, Conor McGregor needs Jake Paul more than Jake Paul needs Conor McGregor. He’s on a downward spiral. He’s one and three in the past five years. And I think my chain sort of was a voodoo doll, and I manifested him going out on a stretcher, you know, ‘Sleepy McGregor’.”

“First of all, he was getting his a** kicked. It was a 10-8 round, regardless of him snapping his ankle. So, he’s making all the excuses about it being a doctor’s stoppage. But he was literally getting grounded and pounded, and the referee was about to stop the fight anyways.” (*Video courtesy: The Schmo; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Jake Paul also referenced the ‘Sleepy McGregor’ custom-made chain that he’d revealed in the buildup to UFC 264. He claimed that the chain acted as a voodoo doll against McGregor.

Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in a boxing bout, while Conor McGregor is lobbying for a fourth MMA bout against Dustin Poirier

Tyron Woodley (left) and Jake Paul (right)

Presently, Jake Paul is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in an eight-round professional boxing bout.

The matchup will be contested at 190-pounds and will mark Woodley’s debut in the sport of boxing. The fight will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 29th, 2021.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor, who is 1-2 in his series of MMA bouts against Dustin Poirier and is recovering from his injury, has been lobbying for a fourth fight against the American.

McGregor is likely to return no sooner than early 2022 and could end up fighting Poirier for the fourth time.

