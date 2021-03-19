'I might lick my finger, stick it in his ear' - Kevin Holland promises antics against Derek Brunson at UFC Vegas 22

Kevin Holland will not shy away from talking smack to Derek Brunson inside the cage this Saturday at UFC Vegas 22.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, the No. 10 ranked middleweight claimed that he will embrace his 'big mouth' persona for his forthcoming fight with UFC veteran Derek Brunson. Holland is known for distracting his opponents during fights with unintelligible chatter.

"Talk the talk, walk the walk... I'm going to run that mouth even if he is on top smacking me. I'm still going to be talking. I might lick my finger and stick it in his ear and see what he is really about, you know what I mean? It's no big deal, you know, this is what I do. I'm a talker, I'll talk. He thinks he's going to shut me up? No way," said Holland.

"I might lick my finger and stick it in his ear!"



You can expect plenty more trash talk this weekend from 'Big Mouth' @Trailblaze2Top 😅 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 18, 2021

It won't be a surprise if Kevin Holland decides to exchange verbal jabs with Derek Brunson in the Octagon, considering 'Trailblazer' has a habit of throwing out arbitrary remarks during his fights. ESPN MMA recently released a montage of Holland trading barbs with his opponents inside the cage.

Nearly 3 minutes of Kevin Holland talking mid-fight (🎥: ESPN MMA) pic.twitter.com/ieRtYn6Prt — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 18, 2021

How Dana White gave Kevin Holland his 'Big Mouth' nickname

Dana White was unimpressed with Kevin Holland's brash persona when 'Trailblazer' appeared on the UFC's Contender series. However, in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the UFC president claimed that he has taken a liking to Holland since the latter went on a 5-fight winning streak.

"I remember, on the Contender Series, I was calling him a big-mouth. 'This guy's got a big mouth. Then, in 2020, he fought five times and went 5-0 and ended the year with an unbelievable knockout of Jacare from his back. And I personally, you know, I called him Big Mouth and all of that stuff in the beginning. Now, he and I have actually become close and I really like the kid," said White.