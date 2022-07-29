"I nearly wanted to quit" - Darren Till says Khamzat Chimaev stopped him from giving up MMA

Darren Till recently posted a series of training videos and thanked Khamzat Chimaev for helping him push through the limits.

'The Gorilla' and 'Borz' have been training together for a while now. It seems like time in the gym with Chimaev has helped the Englishman in what has been a difficult period for him. Till wrote in his recent Twitter post:

"Today was one of them days I nearly wanted to quit. 1 hour S&C & straight after 3X5’s ground & pound & pads. Thank you @khamzat_chimaev for pushing me each day brother. Thnk u @mohammadbabadivand for the training. Waiting for all the technique experts to comment on my post now."

Till went on to post a bunch of training videos where he can be seen practicing his striking.

Darren Till was supposed to be a part of the UFC London card this past weekend. He was scheduled to take on Jack Hermansson in a middleweight co-main event. However, he had to pull out due to an injury and Chris Curtis stepped in to face 'The Joker'.

Till has been subject to various injury issues in the recent past. The middleweight fighter is yet to return to the octagon since his submission loss to Derek Brunson.

Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, earned a decision win against Gilbert Burns in his last fight. This was the first time in Chimaev's undefeated career that he couldn't finish an opponent inside the distance. 'Borz' will return at UFC 279 as he headlines his first UFC event against Nate Diaz. The fight will be Diaz's last bout on his UFC contract.

What's next for Darren Till in the UFC?

Darren Till has recently found himself in a tough spot in his UFC career. Once an undefeated fighter and touted as a future champion, he has lost four of his last five fights in the UFC.

In all fairness, his defeats have been to high-quality opposition like Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson. Till currently finds himself at the No.9 spot in the UFC middleweight rankings.

Despite his recent form, Till remains an elite fighter and fan favorite. He might find himself against the likes of Andre Muniz, Sean Strickland or Jared Cannonier in his next fight inside the octagon.

