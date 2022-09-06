"I don't need that like a lot of Ferraris and these big houses" - 'Normal human' Khamzat Chimaev compares himself to Conor McGregor's lavish lifestyle

Khamzat Chimaev recently compared his lifestyle to Conor McGregor's and downplayed the importance of living in luxury. Ahead of the biggest fight of his career against Nate Diaz at UFC 279, Chimaev finds himself in the spotlight more than ever.

In an interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, 'Borz' was asked about envisioning the same fame as 'The Notorious' where he would require a personal security detail assigned to him. The welterweight contender apathetically dismissed the proposal, citing himself as self-sufficient:

"No, f**k that securities. But I can handle everything, don't need the securities. I like my life, would be only one life, you know. How many years I gonna be in the life, I wanna be like normal human. Like, if I get the kids, get the same school like I been."

While stressing his simplistic approach towards life, he carried on by drawing contrasts to the riches of perhaps the greatest commercial fighter MMA has seen:

"I'm normal human, don't need [to have] that like a lot of Ferraris and these big houses. I just want to be happy, we like have some food from family and have some houses for them and be happy. Train the guys. Do something funny."

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's full interview with Brett Okamoto on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel (16:45 for aforementioned comments):

Conor McGregor cannot help himself with 'materialistic things'

Conor McGregor's commercial success in the UFC exceeds any fighter that has ever been on the roster. The Irishman alone holds the record for seven of the top 10 UFC pay-per-views in history, with him being a part of all the top five pay-per-views.

The biggest amongst them all was the UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov, which sold 2,400,000 pay-per-view buys. Conor McGregor also cashed in on a big money fight with undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather.

Naturally, all the commercial success has translated into a loud life for the flamboyant fighter. Back in 2016, the Irishman admitted his love for materialistic things on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

"I mean I've gotta enjoy it, right? It's only paper. It's only paper! I have a good few cars, I think I have about maybe eight cars right now. They're all right beside each other, the next one is as clean as the other. So, yeah, I need to stop - I've been fantasizing about materialistic things but I can't help myself. I do enjoy the materialistic things, have to be honest with myself."

While revealing the number of cars he owns, he also expressed his desire to acquire an exotic animal similar to Mike Tyson owning a tiger. A monkey was considered a viable option to mirror McGregor's walk-in while donning a fur robe.

Catch Conor McGregor at his vain best on Jimmy Kimmel's late night show:

