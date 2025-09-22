"I need to show my own unique Muay Thai" - Nadaka thrilled to set stage for Rodtang at ONE 173

Ten-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka Yoshinari feels the weight of representing Japanese Muay Thai excellence as he prepares for his world title matchup at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.The hometown bet is determined to deliver a career-best performance against Numsurin Chor Ketwina and be crowned the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.On top of that, the Eiwa Sports Gym martial artist aims to bring the same energy and zeal that would match Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s trademark flair inside the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.In his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Nadaka outlined his approach to competing on such a high-profile card while expressing his determination to deliver a striking clinic that would equal Rodtang’s high-profile flyweight world title fight against fellow Thai icon Nong-O Hama.&quot;I'm challenging for the Muay Thai title this time, but after my fight, there's also Rodtang's title match,” the 24-year-old shared.“I strongly feel I need to show my own unique Muay Thai that won't lose in excitement compared to his fight. And I want to win and pass the baton to the seniors who are already wearing ONE belts.”Nadaka is in red-hot form as he zeroes in on his maiden shot at the 26 pounds of gold in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot;The former Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium world champion has emerged victorious in three successive performances on the global stage, taking his active win streak to 39. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNadaka dreaming of world title glory at ONE 173 in TokyoNadaka knows he has a tough test awaiting in Tokyo on November 16. But he's dreaming big ahead of this massive world title fixture in Japan.“I have a [chance] to become the first ever ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion. That’s very big for me. I’m very happy to fight against Numsurin. If I ever become the first champion at atomweight, I think I’ll actually make history,&quot; he shared at the recent ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo.Could he attain victory No.40 in succession and secure his world title dreams in the promotion at ONE 173 in November?For how-to-watch details, head to watch.onefc.com. Tickets for the card are available here.