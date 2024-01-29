“I need to do that” – Marat Grigorian open to Muay Thai switch once he achieves kickboxing goals

Marat Grigorian wouldn’t turn down a chance to trade his bigger gloves for the four-ounce gloves, but only when he has accomplished his goals in his bread and butter.

The Hemmers Gym star kicked his 2024 off with a bang at ONE 165 this past Sunday, January 28. Stepping inside the sold-out Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, the multi-time Glory kickboxing world champion put away old rival Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at 1:20 of the third round in their featherweight kickboxing tie.

With the victory, the No.2-ranked contender should keep his world title aspirations alive, having come out short in his quest for gold against Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 13 in August last year.

When asked whether or not he would consider a switch to 'The Art of Eight Limbs' after his win in Japan, the Armenian striker stressed that it would remain only as his backup option to kickboxing.

Marat Grigorian said:

“You know, kickboxing stays as the number one. I love kickboxing. It’s full of action, you know. But when I need fights, I need to keep my levels up, I need to do that Muay Thai fights, also. But the first thing is always kickboxing.”

Marat Grigorian’s clinical precision powered him to victory at ONE 165

After weathering some storm in the opening frame, Marat Grigorian returned from his corner looking like a man on a mission in his sixth meeting with his longtime nemesis, Sitthichai.

‘Killer Kid’ stuck to his crisp boxing-kick combinations to control the opening three minutes, but the Hemmers Gym athlete found a way to counter the traffic that came his way with heavy punches and knees to the body.

By the start of the third frame, Grigorian’s confidence seemed to be at an all-time high. Sitthichai, meanwhile, looked as if he was down and out.

True enough, the 32-year-old kept his intensity into the third frame and sealed the deal with hooks and a right knee to the midsection to close the show early in round three.

After suffering four losses on the trot to Sitthichai, the Armenian striking dynamo has racked up two successive wins in their rivalry that started in December 2015.