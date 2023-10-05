"I never felt like that" - Islam Makhachev names the one fight that turned out to be most 'enjoyable' for him

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is on an incredibly dominant streak inside the octagon having gone 12 fights unbeaten, and he is certain to have enjoyed a few of those wins.

In a recent interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Makhachev was asked about his most enjoyable win and whether it was his last outing Down Under for UFC 284.

However, Islam Makhachev bluntly dismissed Australia as having been an enjoyable fight week experience and instead picked his title-winning headliner at UFC 280 last year.

He described being in the familiar city of Abu Dhabi and amidst his friends and a passionate fanbase. He also mentioned the presence of his predecessor and long time friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov:

“No, no. In Australia, I don’t have like good time, you know. It’s not bad but not so good. But I think fight for the belt is best time in my life. Because I won the belt in front of all my friends, like my fans and Khabib [Nurmagomedov was] there, like my coaches. And when you first time won the belt, it’s crazy emotion. I never feel that before. When I see this moment, the UFC put, usually they put the moments, I watch and I enjoy, you know. Yeah I remember and I really enjoy.”

Check out his comments below on YouTube [21:03]:

UFC lightweight dares to hope for a Charles Oliveira victory over Islam Makhachev

Brazilian lightweight fighter Renato Moicano is hoping to see his compatriot Charles Oliveira win his title rematch against Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev will take on Oliveira in his second title defense at UFC 294 in the same venue where he won his belt for the first time, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena, on October 21.

No.13-ranked lightweight Moicano said in a recent interview on The MMA Hour that he hopes 'Do Bronx' will regain the championship because of the exciting fighter that he is.

However, Moicano acknowleged Makhachev's skill and picked him as the probable winner despite his own sentiments:

"I hope Charles Oliveira beats Islam. I think that would be better for the division. Charles Oliveira is one of the most exciting fighters to watch. He always comes to brawl. That's why sometimes he looks just brilliant, because he takes chances. Maybe he can knock or even finish Islam. But in the reality, if you look at the styles... I hope he beats Islam but I don't see him beating Islam. It's a very tough fight for Charles Oliveira, so I have Islam Makhachev winning."

Check out his comments below [21:06]: