“I never looked that far ahead” - Prajanchai says patient progression built two-sport world championship dream

After over 300 career fights, Prajanchai never thought he'd be a world champion in two different sports. Today, that's exactly what Prajanchai is.

With wins over the likes of Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Joseph Lasiri, Jonathan Di Bella, and Ellis Badr Barboza, it's no surprise that Prajanchai is king of both the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions.

During a recent appearance on The ONE Podcast, Prajanchai was asked if he'd ever imagined himself being where he is today, and he said without hesitation:

"No, I never imagined it. Some people set their dreams too high, and if they don't reach them, they're disappointed. But I never looked that far ahead. I took it step by step, fight by fight, gradually moving up levels in my fighting career."

What's next for Prajanchai remains to be seen, but if he gets his wish, a dream fight with former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa could be coming down the pike.

Prajanchai wants Takeru Segawa in potential flyweight debut

After dominating kickboxing and the art of eight limbs at strawweight, Prajanchai believes a move to flyweight could bring him a new challenge, in addition to a new crop of potential opponents. But there's only one man on Prajanchai's mind when it comes to a move up. He said:

"Moving up to flyweight, it's not for sure yet, but I'm just thinking that in the future. If there's an opportunity for me to face Takeru, I think that would be great because he's famous, he's a superstar. I think that would be really good for me."

Thus far, Takeru has made three appearances under the ONE Championship banner, going toe-to-toe with Superlek, Thant Zin, and Rodtang.

Would Prajanchai be a good opponent for Takeru's fourth promotional appearance, or does the Thai have some unfinished business to take care of at strawweight first? Let us know in the comments.

