"I would never try to cheat" - Bobby Green reveals reason behind UFC 276 pull-out, blames unintentional consumption of YouTube-recommended banned substance

UFC lightweight Bobby Green has shared the nightmare story behind his UFC 276 pullout after failing a drugs test due to buying a recommended substance on YouTube.

The 36-year-old posted a 36-minute video on his Instagram explaining the situation. Green shared that he purchased a supplement from Walmart that contained DHEA, a banned substance. The American admitted to having no idea that DHEA was banned because it was so readily available over the counter.

Green unequivocally accepted his removal from the fight card and his mistakes throughout the clip. The veteran had been hoping to get back into the win column after losing to Islam Makhachev via TKO earlier this year.

In the Instagram video, 'King' said:

"I’m crushed. I’m like what the f***? I had no idea, guys, what I was doing, that it was wrong, that there was any benefits to what I was doing. I would never try to cheat."

ESPN MMA reporter Marc Raimondi summarized the situation surrounding Bobby Green's ban with a thread on Twitter:

"Bobby Green said in an Instagram video Friday night that he was pulled from his UFC 276 fight with Jim Miller due to a positive drug test, stemming from what he believes is the consumption of DHEA from a Walmart supplement."

Bobby Green goes off on USADA prior to failed drug test

Prior to the latest controversy surrounding his failed drug test, Bobby Green went off on the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) for unprofessionalism after he believed they were "chasing" him for a sample earlier this year.

In a video shared on social media, the 36-year-old explained that he had just bought a new house but USADA turned up at his old one and again appeared at the gym he trains at on a day he wasn't there.

In the video, 'King' showed his frustration by saying:

"F*** USADA, y'all can suck my d***! These n****** came last week or the week before, already tested me, here they are pulling me again. I bought a new crib so I can get my training in, here these n****** come talk about you didn't show up so I gotta miss my little whereabouts."

Green added:

"Practice today ain't till 6 o'clock tonight so we didn't have practice but they were at the gym and they were looking when I wasn't at that house, stupid. This is ridiculous, this s**t is ridiculous!... Tell them I said, 'S**k my d***!'"

