"I never understood what the joke was" - Israel Adesanya recalls being called 'Akon' as a racist insult in New Zealand 

Israel Adesanya may be the UFC middleweight champion and one of the most popular names in the world of combat sports right now but even 'The Last Stylebender' has been a victim of racist insults while growing up. The Nigerian-born Kiwi took to Instagram to share a story about how he'd always get called 'Akon' in New Zealand.

Adesanya revealed that initially, he didn't understand what the joke was about and why people compared him to the popular Senegalese-American singer. Akon was rich and successful so 'The Last Stylebender' didn't understand why being called by this name would be a bad thing.

However, he later realized that people were calling him Akon since his complexion resembled that of the singer and it was actually a racist jibe. Israel Adesanya says he's much better at handling such barbs now that he's grown up and doesn't pay much heed. However, it pains him to see other young black kids being treated the same way.

"Growing up in #NewZealand black, no matter what city or town I visited. When people called me “Akon” (all the time) as an insult I never understood what the joke was. For yeeeaaars it puzzled me cuz Akon is a rich successful black man. Eventually it was revealed to me that it’s cuz he’s reeeeaaally darker skinned…that was the punchline. Literally it was like an inside joke for years that I wasn’t in on, nation wide. I’m grown now and can stand in my own blackness! But I see other young black boys and girls who live in NZ and have to go through the same bulls*** I went through. So whenever I get the chance to inspire them and let them know it gets better, I do it," Adesanya wrote.

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker set to run it back at UFC 271

Israel Adesanya is all set to reignite his rivalry with former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271 in February 2022. Whittaker and Adesanya first crossed paths at UFC 243 back in 2019. 'The Last Stylebender' became UFC middleweight champion by defeating Whittaker via a second round knockout.

Since then, Israel Adesanya has gone on to defend the title successfully thrice. Robert Whittaker, for his part, has picked up a hat-trick of wins inside the octagon after that defeat. The former champion hopes to recapture his throne when he runs it back with Adesanya at UFC 271.

