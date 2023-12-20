"I never want Josh Emmett to hit me in the face" - Bryce Mitchell's online interaction with Michelle Waterson has fans confused

Following his devastating knockout loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296, Bryce Mitchell's online interaction with Michelle Waterson has left many puzzled.

On one of Mitchell's recent Instagram posts, in which he gave fans an update on his health after the brutal KO on December 16, 'The Karate Hottie' commented:

"You're just such an amazing soul."

Mitchell replied to her comment in an extremely perplexing manner, saying:

"do u kno a pirates favorite letter? sum think its R, but its the C. haha and so ru"

The interaction was noticed by many fans, and X (formerly Twitter) page @SpinningBackfist posted a screenshot.

This prompted a number of response from MMA fans, who flooded the post to express a wide range of opinions.

@myoverhandleft implied that this was one of the consequences of being knocked out in such brutal fashion, saying:

"I never want Josh Emmett to hit me in the face"

Meanwhile, @Dylanmooersr credited the puzzling response as being one of Mitchell's quirks:

"Can someone fluent in Bryce Mitchell translate this for me"

Some fans were left wondering if there was a backstory to the interaction, as @scottiesniffen added:

"I’m slow. Context"

A few other users expressed concern for Mitchell and attributed his reponse as being a potential sign of CTE:

"Wait what!? This is making my brain hurt."

"He just put the C. In C.T.E."

"dudes changed."

Bryce Mitchell reacts to brutal KO loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 296, says he is "happy" with his opponent

Following the KO loss, Mitchell has posted a number of videos that encapsulate his thoughts on the events that transpired. Recently, he added a clip in which he says:

"I wanna let y'all know that I am so happy with Josh Emmett. Right after he knocked me out, he could have followed up with a hammer fist and it probably would have killed me. He didn't follow up with anything, you know. He was just happy with his knockout and he walked away. Thank you for not hitting me extra Josh."

