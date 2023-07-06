"I normally don’t do interviews with women unless I forn*cate with them" - When Mike Tyson made misogynistic remarks on female reporter before fight

Boxing great Mike Tyson’s youth was plagued by controversies. Tyson has made quite a few questionable choices back in the day, Be it chewing off Evander Holyfield’s ear or initiating a brawl with Lennox Lewis at the press conference.

One such incident that marked a series of controversial statements heading into the Lennox Lewis fight was Tyson’s interview in a gym in Maui. Tyson is reported to have been irate and not interested in entertaining journalists during this interview. He made several critical remarks to the overzealous journalists wanting a scoop out of him.

“I wish one of you guys had children so that I could kick them in the f***ing head and stomp on their t******es so you can feel my pain because that’s the pain I have, waking up every day,” Tyson said.

When a female journalist pressed Mike Tyson to answer a question amid ongoing chaos, ‘Iron’ lost his cool and pulled off a scatological joke on her.

“I normally don’t do interviews with women unless I f****cate with them. So you shouldn’t talk anymore. Unless you wanna…”

Mike Tyson’s response to a female journalist is not justifiable. The statement is also ‘misogynistic’ by modern standards. However, the boxing legend did not grow up in an environment where he could learn these aspects of life. Fast forward to 2023, Tyson has owned up to his mistakes and has moved far away from the brash personality.

Mike Tyson reveals the 'career low' of his life

Mike Tyson’s intimidating personality and merciless drubbing of opponents made him a perfect villain in the 1990s. From being banned from fighting in several states to a lengthy prison sentence and going bankrupt, Tyson has faced it all in his life.

It is hard for us to imagine which moment could have been the toughest moment of 'Iron’s life. While speaking to Boxing News recently, Tyson gave an answer to this question and said:

“My career low is just my first time getting involved in boxing. That’s my low, because I knew my life would never be the same. I knew this is who I was, and this is what I was going to die trying to accomplish. That’s my low. Once boxing found me, I knew this was going to be the best ever, I just knew it.” (H/t Boxing Social)

However, the life lessons learned through these mistakes enabled the 58-year-old to rebuild his life. Mike Tyson is one of the prominent voices in the combat sports community. His Hotboxin podcast has gathered a sizeable fan base.

