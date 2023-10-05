"I was NOT familiar with your game" - Kevin Durant picking Conor McGregor's rival Khabib Nurmagomedov as his favorite athlete surprises fans

Khabib Nurmagomedov stands out as the most well-known figure in MMA history. 'The Eagle' belongs to the exclusive group of fighters who concluded their careers as champions.

While the former UFC lightweight champion retired from the sport following a commanding victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in 2020, his name continues to resonate as one of the most beloved mixed martial artists globally.

A video recently gained widespread attention on X (formerly Twitter), which featured NBA star Kevin Durant naming Nurmagomedov as his top choice for favorite athlete to follow on social media.

Check out Durant's comments below:

However, fans were taken aback when they observed 'KD', who had been spotted at parties with Khabib Nurmagomedov's fierce rival, Conor McGregor, opting for the UFC Hall-of-Famer instead of the Irishman. His choice prompted diverse reactions from fans.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will join Islam Makhachev's fight camp for UFC 294

Khabib Nurmagomedov will join his long-time friend and teammate Islam Makhachev's training camp as he readies for his title bout at UFC 294.

Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight championship against Charles Oliveira in their highly anticipated main event rematch. The PPV event is slated to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on October 21.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Makhachev conveyed his enthusiasm about Nurmagomedov's inclusion in his training camp:

"He will come tomorrow. We waiting for him. Yeah, tomorrow he will come to Dubai. With us in the camp. He’s gonna be here. He’s not gonna be my corner of course, but he will be here to help. We have couple more guys gonna fight [in] other organizations here in Abu Dhabi. I don’t know fight day where he’s gonna be but next two weeks he’s gonna be here with us."

Check out Makhachev's comments below (from 16:48):