“I have nothing left to prove” - Former two-division MMA champ Martin Nguyen says he’ll leave the sport with no regrets

Former ONE lightweight and featherweight MMA world champion 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen made a shocking exit last week at ONE 171: Qatar when he announced his retirement from the sport of MMA.

Nguyen, the no.5-ranked ONE Championship featherweight MMA contender, dropped a three-round unanimous decision defeat to No.4-ranked Shamil Gasanov of Russia.

It was his second straight loss, and the Vietnamese-Australian star just didn't seem like he had the fire still burning inside of him.

Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Nguyen elaborated on his abrupt decision to hang up his gloves for good.

'The Situ-Asian' said:

"You know when it comes to that time, you know? For me, I have nothing left to prove in this division. Even though I still have a lot left in the gas tank and a lot left to fight, there’s no direction there other than winning this fight in general."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, last Thursday, February 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Martin Nguyen says goodbye to fans in tearful retirement speech at ONE 171: "I was just a young kid with a dream"

Former two-division MMA champ 'The Situ-Asian' Martin Nguyen announced his retirement at ONE 171: Qatar last week, where he told Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson and fans in attendance in an emotional farewell.

Nguyen said:

"Look, I was just a young kid with a dream. Shoutout to Chatri, Victor Cui, Matt Hume, Ric Auty for giving this kid from Australia a chance to live his dream. And I feel like I did that today, up until today. Ten and a half years in ONE Championship, fighting at the top level. This is a goodbye from me, honestly. I love you all from the bottom of my heart."

He added:

"Thank you Chatri and the crew, and most importantly, the staff at ONE Championship. The staff in ONE Championship, by far, the best in the world. This is my time, guys. When it’s time, it’s time. And I feel this is my time."

