"I nullified a lot of his attempts" - Former title challenger hoping for a more "competitive" rematch against Israel Adesanya

After his recent victory over Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night, former middleweight title contender, Jared Cannonier, eyes another run at the gold against Israel Adesanya. In an interview with The Schmo, Jared Cannonier reflected on his loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 and the possibility of a rematch between the duo.

"I feel that he scraped away with that victory against me, I didn't do much of anything to get things done and I nullified a lot of his attempts, so he didn't beat me handedly...so that will make for a more competitive fight especially considering I'm way more motivated now, more invigorated to get in there and make things happen, that's gonna make for a better fight." [The Schmo]

Jared Cannonier and Israel Adesanya squared off against each other in the main event at UFC 276 for the middleweight title. Adesanya prevailed by earning himself a unanimous decision victory in the bout. The contest was largely a back-and-forth affair and now 'Killa Gorilla' seeks another shot to iron out the deficiencies he had in his previous meeting with 'The Last Stylebender.'

Israel Adesanya calls out Sean Strickland to replace Dricus du Plessis in a middleweight title bout

The decks were almost clear for the number one middleweight title contender, Dricus du Plessis, to get a title shot at UFC 293 in Sydney, Australia. However, there seems to be a slight change in the prospect indicated by the champion, Israel Adesanya, who offered the shot to Sean Strickland in a video on Twitter.

"A lot of you fighters talk about ‘I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime'. No, you won’t. I do. Alex Volkanovski does. We’re built different. I’m at the gym right now about to get some work.So, I’m fighting in Sydney. I don’t give a f*ck who. D***less du P**sy, f*ck off. You’re out. Strickland, you’re in. Let’s do the man dance. Show you how to really dance. Yeah, I’m tired of all you guys talking sh*t about, ‘I can fight, I can fight.’ No, you can’t, Du P**sy. B*tch.”

Dricus du Plessis is reportedly out of the Sydney card of the UFC later this year due to a foot sore. Adesanya and 'Stillknocks' are embroiled in a bitter rivalry, and the September 10 UFC 293 bout between the duo was much anticipated.