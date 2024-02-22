"I paid my respects" - Michael Chandler talks about his meeting with Triple H after calling out Conor McGregor at WWE Monday Night Raw 

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor have gone back-and-forth with each other for over a year now. They are expected to face each other in the octagon sometime this year, although an official date is yet to be announced.

Ever since they faced off against each other as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, the two have consistently taken verbal jabs at one another.

Recently, Chandler made an appearance on WWE's Monday Night Raw, and took the mic to call out Conor McGregor yet another time. Interestingly, the shot of Chandler calling out McGregor had a giant WrestleMania sign in the background, leading to some joking that the two should face off at the event.

Since then, Chandler has spoken to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, where he was asked about the callout and if there was any chance the two would appear at WrestleMania.

Chandler said:

"That was definitely coincidental. But, I did have a meeting with Triple H afterwards and we chopped it up. I paid my respects. I grew up watching Triple H, so, we had a nice little talk and man, I'd love to head out to Philly in April, so we'll see what happens."

Chandler went on to add that although he had met Triple H in the past, this was the "first time" he got "some time with him."

Check out Michael Chandler's interview on The MMA Hour here (3:55 for his comments):

Michael Chandler and Finn Balor get into a hilarious interaction on X

When Michael Chandler appeared on WWW television, he said that there was "a man from Ireland" that he wanted to fight, referring, of course, to Conor McGregor.

Hilariously, Irish WWE superstar Finn Balor, who took note of Chandler's callout, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"@MikeChandlerMMA for a brief moment I thought you were taking about me… phew!"

Chandler played into the joke, as he responded by saying:

"Ha! Not this time…your countryman has a target on his back and I’m not taking my sights off of him!"

It's still unclear when Chandler vs. McGregor will take place. 'The Notorious' initially announced the fight and said that it would take place during International Fight Week in June, contested at middleweight. The UFC is yet to make an official announcement on the matter.