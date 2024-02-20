"F*ck it, let 'em fight at Wrestlemania" - MMA world reacts as Michael Chandler cuts a mean promo at Conor McGregor on WWE Raw after UFC 300 snub

The combat sports community recently reacted to Michael Chandler making an unexpected appearance on RAW to call out Conor McGregor.

Chandler has emerged as one of the most entertaining MMA fighters since crossing over to the UFC. He coached 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 against McGregor in 2023, and the two UFC stars were expected to square off at the end of the season. However, the fight hasn't materialized for a multitude of reasons, mainly McGregor's issues with USADA.

During a recent appearance on RAW, Chandler was announced by Samantha Irvin ringside, and he used his limited time on the mic to passionately call out McGregor to finally take the fight against him. Addressing the crowd, he said:

''What's up Anaheim? You are now in the presence of the most entertaining UFC fighter on the planet. There's a man from Ireland that's been making me wait for way too long. And I still got one dude on my mind, Conor McGregor get your candy-a** back to the octagon. We got some unfinished business boys."

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''F*ck it, let ' em fight at Wrestlemania''

''WOOO @TheNotoriousMMA vs @MikeChandlerMMA at Wrestlemania!!! Making the big bucks''

''Bros finding any way to get Conor's attention''

After Dana White hinted at a UFC 300 main event reveal at UFC 298, many fans speculated that the announcement would involve Chandler and McGregor. However, that was not the case, as White announced that Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill would fight for the light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 300.

Shortly after, Chandler took to X to express his disappointment at his exclusion from UFC 300. He wrote:

''#UFC300 - What could have been...''

