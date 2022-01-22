"I did my part" - Charles Jourdain makes 145 lbs after Ilia Topuria pulls out of UFC 270 clash due to weight cut issue

Charles Jourdain and Ilia Topuria's featherweight bout has been scrapped from UFC 270 after Topuria was ordered to cease attempting to make weight due to health concerns.

Jourdain, who was stepping in on short notice after Movsar Evloev dropped out after catching COVID-19, has since reacted, stating that he did his part and made the 145lb weight limit.

CharlesAirJourdain @JourdainAir 145. I'm not allowed on the official scale cause the fight is off.

9days. I did my part. 🏴‍☠️ 145. I'm not allowed on the official scale cause the fight is off. 9days. I did my part. 🏴‍☠️ https://t.co/Vwy0N3ATEr

Topuria dropping out comes as a heavy blow to the event, with the pay-per-view having already lost numerous bouts. Greg Hardy vs. Sergey Spivak and Viviane Araujo vs. Alexa Grasso were canceled due to a variety of reasons in the weeks leading up to the event.

Now on fight week, Jourdain vs. Topuria is out, as is Rodolfo Vieira vs. Wellington Turman, which got pulled due to medical reasons from Vieira's side. This leaves the card with only 11 fights.

What fights are left on UFC 270?

For the time being, UFC 270's two big title fights have remained in play. Despite many being concerned about whether Deiveson Figueiredo would make weight for his flyweight trilogy title bout with Brandon Moreno, 'Deus Da Guerra' looked to be in superb shape, weighing in at 124lbs.

UFC 270 has some other fun matchups, including Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho and Trevin Giles vs. Michael Morales, but these two bouts may not have a major impact on the landscape of their respective divisions.

With luck, the card will not have anymore drop outs, as even its initial bookings were not as strong as some of the recent pay-per-view events. UFC 268 was especially stacked from top to bottom with exciting bouts that included Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, Billy Quarantillo vs. Shane Burgos and Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

UFC 270 will be the company's first pay-per-view in 2022. Despite many cancelations and pullouts, the event still holds a spectacular main event with Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. Come Saturday, fans may see the crowning of a new heavyweight king.

