"I did phenomenally well in Miami" - Donald Trump details the impact Jorge Masvidal had in his political endeavors

Donald Trump has revealed that Jorge Masvidal had a huge role to play for the support he got in Miami during the election.

The 45th President of the United States is a well-known face in the UFC. He is an avid MMA fan and is good friends with the organization's president, Dana White. Trump recently appeared on the UFC Unfiltered podcast alongside the host Matt Serra and while talking about Ben Askren's opponents, Masvidal's name came up and this is what he had to say about him:

"But Jorge's a great guy and he was campaigning for me. You know, he said, somehow, I'm making a speech and there's thousands of people and I look and I say, I think that guy is a fighter and then I saw. And then I saw it was Jorge and he had done some good stuff.....He was a big fan of mine politically and I tell you, it had a difference I did phenomenally well in Miami."

Donald Trump says having Jorge Masvidal supporting him during his election made a difference, especially in Miami. Masvidal is a Miami native and is very popular among locals as well as UFC fans all over the nation.

Jorge Masvidal paid tribute to Donald Trump following his loss against Gilbert Burns

UFC 287 took place on April 8, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, United States. Gilbert Burns fought Jorge Masvidal in the main event and ended up beating the local, in front of his hometown fans. In the crowd watching the fight was Donald Trump, and during his Octagon interview, 'Gambred' paid a tribute to Trump as well as the Governor of Florida:

"Also, I wanna say, greatest President in the history of the world sitting right there, I love that guy. We also got the greatest Governor of all time here in Florida. Let's keep Florida free, a red state."

The crowd roared in agreement with Jorge Masvidal as he spoke about the former president and Florida's Governor. Masvidal has never been one to shy away from expressing his opinions, and he has always been open about his political leanings and is very proud to have represented Miami and Florida at the global stage in the UFC.