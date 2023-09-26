"I would pin you" - When Daniel Cormier's wrestling lesson for Khamzat Chimaev ended in banter

Khamzat Chimaev and Daniel Cormier have had a good relationship with each other over the years, and a video of their banter resurfaced on the internet.

Cormier is like a mentor for many up-and-coming UFC fighters and champions such as Islam Makhachev and, previously, Khabib Nurmagomedov. As someone who has done it all inside the octagon, fighters look up to him and look to learn from him. In a video that resurfaced recently, 'DC' was showing Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev a way to lift an opponent:

"You feel this? You feel this, now it feels like he's going to flip."

He exclaimed after showing them the move. However, 'Borz' responded by saying:

"It's American world bro, I'm from the Chechen world you know (attempts to grab his leg)."

Cormier responded by saying:

"Man I would pin you."

Take a look at the interaction:

Fans in the comments section loved the banter between the pair and praised Daniel Cormier for being one of the funniest people in the MMA world. The former champion is known for his funny interactions with fighters such as Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as his legendary interview with Derrick Lewis.

Khamzat Chimaev has his eyes set on Sean Strickland and the middleweight belt

Khamzat Chimaev is set to return to the octagon for the first time in over a year. He is set to fight Paulo Costa at UFC 294 on October 21st at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. 'Borz' recently gained UAE citizenship and will be fighting on his new home ground. The Chechen fighter is very confident he will win and already has his eyes on Sean Strickland and the belt:

"Strickland, coming for him, if you stay there man, coming for you too...He has a good team, good coach. I have been there, training with that guy. They deserve that belt, they have been active, fights with everybody. I don't know what the guy (UFC) waiting, give that chance to me. They are hiding that belt for me...When I smash everybody they has to give that belt to me."

Take a look at the video:

Although Khamzat Chimaev believes Sean Strickland deserves the belt, he says he is coming for him. 'Borz' stated that the matchmakers are not giving him the title shot and hiding the belt for him.