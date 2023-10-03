“I plan on finishing Pacio early” – Mansur Malachiev looking to make a statement vs. former champion Joshua Pacio

Russian fighter Mansur Malachiev is going for a finish when he takes on former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio this week. And he believes he has the set of skills to get it done.

The 31-year-old Industrial Fighters athlete will battle ‘The Passion’ in a featured strawweight clash at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be the second fight of Mansur Malachiev in ONE Championship after his triumphant promotional debut back in June and he is seeking to impress once again by making short work of Joshua Pacio.

The Dagestani fighter shared to ONE in an interview:

“I think I have all the skills to win. I’m ready for all three rounds, but I plan on finishing Pacio early. I’ll tell [the fans] not to blink as it’s going to be a very entertaining and beautiful fight.”

In his promotional debut, Mansur Malachiev made full use of his wrestling background in finishing Jeremy Miado of the Philippines in the opening round by submission by way of D’Arce choke.

The Russian put pressure right from the get-go and kept Miado guessing for the duration of the contest. The seasoned grappler was constantly putting himself in dominant positions that eventually overwhelmed the Filipino fighter and forced the latter to tap with 29 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Despite that fight being his first in the promotion, the impressive win sent Mansur Malachiev inside the top five of the rankings in the strawweight division.

Out to frustrate him in his continued ascent is Joshua Pacio, the No. 1 strawweight contender, who is making his first fight appearance after losing his world title in December to now-world champion Jarred Brooks of the United States.

He is also fighting for the first time under Lions Nation MMA after deciding to leave Team Lakay earlier this year in his pursuit of further growth as a fighter.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

