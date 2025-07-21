  • home icon
  "I was a pound away from kidney failure" - Paddy Pimblett opens up on terrifying health scare from early-career weight cut

"I was a pound away from kidney failure" - Paddy Pimblett opens up on terrifying health scare from early-career weight cut

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Jul 21, 2025 19:15 GMT
Paddy Pimblett opens up on his terrifying health scare. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Paddy Pimblett opens up on his terrifying health scare. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Paddy Pimblett recently discussed his terrifying health scare that he suffered early in his career due to extreme weight cutting.

Pimblett has cemented himself as one of the most promising contenders in UFC's lightweight division. He shocked the MMA world in his previous outing by brutalizing Michael Chandler and securing a Round 3 finish. He recently faced off against reigning champion Ilia Topuria inside the octagon, hinting at a potential title shot.

During a recent interview, Pimblett opened up about an early health scare in his career. He stated that he came extremely close to kidney failure while cutting weight and had no testosterone in his body, leading up to one of his fights at 145 pounds.

"I ended up eventually losing that fight. When I’d cut weight and I was on weight I went to get a DEXA scan. A couple of days after, the doctor looked at it and said… that I was a pound away from kidney failure… I had no testosterone in my body. He said, ‘If I would have looked at that I would have said you’re not fighting.'"
'The Baddy' is known for putting on weight while outside camp. He prefers to enjoy life and treat himself with different delicacies, ranging from sugar-loaded shakes to fried burgers. However, this habit made it challenging for him to make weight for his fights.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Paddy Pimblett slammed Charles Oliveira's game plan against Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett was unimpressed by Charles Oliveira's game plan against Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 and labeled 'do Bronx' "stupid."

There is no shortage of bad blood between Pimblett and Topuria. Thus, it made sense why the Scouser was rooting for Oliveira in his bout against 'El Matador.' However, the Brazilian suffered a knockout defeat in the very first round of the bout, leaving the MMA world stunned and drawing heavy criticism from Pimblett.

'The Baddy' slammed Oliveira for attempting to trade blows with Topuria, who is widely considered one of the best boxers on the current UFC roster. He questioned his game plan and stated that the Brazilian fought like an amateur.

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (2:59):

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Edibam

Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.

Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience.

Edited by Shehryar Edibam
