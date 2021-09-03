"I wasn't that prepared to fight somebody of that caliber" - Michael Johnson recalls 'toughest fight of his career' against Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC lightweight Michael Johnson recently commented on his fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 205. 'The Menace' expressed his honest thoughts on the contest, which saw the rise of arguably the greatest lightweight of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Johnson revealed that 'The Eagle' presented him with the toughest challenge of his fighting career.

"I mean that's gotta be Khabib," said Johnson about the hardest fight of his life. "It was rough, I took that fight on like 2-3 weeks notice which people really don't talk about which is fine, but I just wasn't that prepared to fight somebody [of] that caliber."

Michael Johnson was finished by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 205 via submission (kimura). 'The Menace' was dominated on the ground by the Dagestani sambo specialist. Johnson also endured some brutal ground-and-pound at the Khabib Nurmagomedov's hands.

Johnson also stated his reason for taking the fight on short notice. According to 'The Menace,' he couldn't resist the allure of fighting at Madison Square Garden. Calling the contest against Khabib a "big risk, big reward" opportunity, Johnson said:

"I bet I just saw the opportunity and I was like 'Hell why not?' It's a big risk, big reward. Of course I'm gonna fight the best of the best at the Madison Square Garden so that just intrigued me to fight. It definitely was one of the toughest ones and you know I've learned a lot from that fight."

UFC 205: Conor vs. Aldo. Thompson Vs. Woodley. Alvarez Vs. Nurmagomedov. Holloway Vs. Edgar. Let's go @ufc — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) August 21, 2016

Michael Johnson ranked Jon Jones over Khabib Nurmagomedov as the greatest of all time

When asked by Yee about who he thought was the greatest of all time, Johnson gave Jon Jones the edge, saying:

"It's a really tricky one!... it's really hard to not say Jon's at the top of that list. Just based of the champions he's beaten and everybody like that."

Though he included Khabib Nurmagomedov among the greatest fighters, he believes 'Bones' is the greatest of all time.

"Khabib's definitely at the top of the list, I don't think I'd give him the very top of the list just based off of the quality of opponents he's beaten based on Jon Jones so, it's very tight between those two guys."

Watch Michael Johnson's full interview with Helen Yee via Helen Yee Sports on YouTube below:

Edited by Utathya Ghosh