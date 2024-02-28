"I probably have a few enemies out there" - Conor McGregor talks 'Road House' acting debut, reveals turning down several high-profile film offers 

Conor McGregor is gearing up for his acting debut in the upcoming 'Road House' remake.

However, in a recent interview with Total Film, McGregor revealed that this is not his first foray into the world of cinema:

"I had turned down a good few roles in my time on the climb, I’ve had directors show up at fight camp, really beautiful directors doing really top-end movies… And over and over, they’d come to me, and I always turned them down… I’d leave people a little high and dry. I probably have a few enemies out there that I don’t really know of because I had said, 'I might do it.'"

Despite his previous hesitations, 'The Notorious' was drawn to 'Road House.' He portrays the antagonist, Knox, tasked with taking down Dalton (played by Jake Gyllenhaal).

McGregor highlights the unique aspects of the role, including the character's ability to introduce chaos and the authenticity his fighting background brings to the film.

"I was just in awe of it all, to be honest with you, the whole process, I didn’t know how I was going to take to it. I didn’t know whether I was going to like it, to be honest. I’m a fighting man – that’s my bread and butter. It’s where I come from… I’m not an actor, but I’m show business. That was my vibe to it. I felt that. I enjoyed every second of it." [H/t:Total Film]

Despite expressing his preference for a theatrical release, 'Road House' will premiere directly on streaming platform Prime Video on Mar 21.

Dana White discusses delays in Conor McGregor's return to octagon

Despite Conor McGregor's earlier announcement of a June return at International Fight Week, UFC CEO Dana White has recently shed light on the delays surrounding the former champion's much-anticipated comeback.

White addressed the issue with Kevin Iole:

"He is coming back from one of the nastiest injuries you could come back from. How long was Anderson Silva out when he did it? How long was Chris Weidman out when he did it? The guys who break that bone - that's an issue right there, number one. Number two is Conor McGregor doesn't need the f**king money. So, when you don't need the money, it's not as easy. I mean, Khabib. Khabib doesn't need the money, Khabib retired."

Check out Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's return in the video below (4:28):

The announcement of the specific opponent has also been put on hold, with Michael Chandler being the previously mentioned contender for McGregor's potential comeback fight.