"I have no problems with both title fights" - Sam-A Gaiyanghadao eyes Thai compatriot Prajanchai's belts

For the past year and a half, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has had only one opponent on his mind.

The Thai icon has had some great encounters with fierce rivals during the incredible career that he has produced.

During his time in ONE Championship, one name stands out from the rest as two of the best Thai competitors in the world have already locked horns twice.

Sam-A has lost both fights to Prajanchai PK Saenchai but their latest encounter was a particularly difficult result to take.

He was stopped by his fellow elite Thai at ONE Friday Fights 22 where the interim strawweight Muay Thai world championship was on the line.

Trending

In the meantime, Sam-A has rebuilt himself with two very impressive wins whilst his former foe has gone on to become a two sport world champion in the division by beating Joseph Lasiri and Jonathan Di Bella.

Now that his Thai rival has both titles under his control, his next potential challenger is happy to face him for either gold strap, as he spoke about in a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"Yes, I have no problem with both title fights, it depends on ONE Championship giving me the chance to fight for both belts."

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao deserves his shot

Many questioned whether Sam-A Gaiyanghadao would be able to bounce back from his devastating knockout loss to Prajanchai last year.

In the space of just a few months after taking some serious time off, he showed that he isn't just back, he's still as strong as ever.

His knockout win over Akram Hamidi and dominant decision victory against Zhang Peimian showed that he is hungry to get his hands on the world championship and secure some revenge in the process.

A third fight with Prajanchai will be absolutely blockbuster after what he has accomplished in his recent outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback