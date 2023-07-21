Daniel Cormier is a UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion in the promotion. He has had a memorable career, and part of his success inside the octagon was due to the mentality he had when he was an active fighter. Cormier gave no quarter to anyone and did not tolerate any slights, real or perceived.

Part of this led to the birth of his heated feud with Jon Jones. But it also led to his overprotectiveness over his son. During an appearance on the Pivot Podcast, 'DC' and former Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark spoke about a number of topics, ranging from Conor McGregor's decline to how he once shoved a little girl.

When Ryan Clark spoke about a father's protective instinct regarding their children, Daniel Cormier chimed in by revealing that he once pushed a little girl for pushing his son, Daniel Jr:

"I pushed a little girl down one time. I'm sorry bro, I'ma tell you the truth. When I was fighting, I was wired a little different. A little girl kept beating on Dan at Bob and Cassandra's Easter party. She pushed him down, so I pushed her down. Just like that." (50:48)

His revelation led to a chorus of laughter from Ryan Clark and the other hosts of the Pivot Podcast. But it is evidence of the mindset that Daniel Cormier had during his time as a fighter. However, the former UFC double champion seems to have mellowed out since retiring.

Jorge Masvidal launched a Twitter attack on him, and so did Conor McGregor at one point. While the 'DC' of old would have likely responded more aggressively, he was far more diplomatic with how he managed the situation.

Daniel Cormier's brief feud with Dominick Cruz

Dominick Cruz is a polarizing personality. He is known to prod and poke at his colleagues and almost sparked a brawl with Michael Bisping at one point, despite the enormous size difference between the two men. But he has also attacked his friend and fellow commentator Daniel Cormier.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Dominick Cruz says he loves Daniel Cormier, but admits he turns the commentary off whenever his pal is on duty. pic.twitter.com/kdNrOuvJOP

Cruz claimed that Cormier did little to no research prior to doing commentary and that he is under the impression that 'DC' is only interested in getting paid. This led to Cormier confronting him over his words before the two men came to an understanding.