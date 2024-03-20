"I put a few of them down" - Conor McGregor recalls dropping professional stuntmen during 'Road House' filming

Conor McGregor just made his acting debut on the 2024 remake of the action movie cult classic, 'Road House.' According to a recent interview with ESPN, the Irishman didn't fully abandon his roots as a fighter during the filming process. Specifically, he mentioned dropping several stuntmen while working on certain fight scenes.

McGregor, who was once a prolific kicker during his featherweight days before adopting a more boxing-centric approach as he moved to lightweight, claimed that it was his kicks that the stuntmen couldn't endure.

While he didn't disclose every detail to ESPN, he did reveal enough about his experience, including the kinds of kicks he used to drop the film's stuntmen.

"I put a few of them down. Spinning back kicks and all, yeah? Spinning back kicks to the ribs, a couple head kicks. A couple of side kicks to the head as well... I won't tell the story, but there were some real shots for sure."

This, however, was not a case of McGregor being overaggressive. Instead, he was specifically asked by the film's stuntmen to throw his kicks without restraint.

"I hit the guys, they hit me and I had no issue with that. And they had no issue. They told me to. 'F***ing no, hit them for real.' Are you sure?"

Expand Tweet

Jake Gyllenhaal, his co-star for the movie, also mentioned almost being hit by the Irishman during filming as he walked him through the process of acting and fight simulation. Nevertheless, it was a fruitful and successful experience that may have opened the door for McGregor to one day return for another film.

Conor McGregor now wants to focus on fighting

Ideally, Conor McGregor's octagon return should have come to fruition last year, as his bout with Michael Chandler was announced in February 2023. Unfortunately, the Irishman had faced hurdles with USADA, and once that was overcome, he seems to have failed to come to terms with the UFC.

Expand Tweet

However, in the aftermath of 'Road House's' success, McGregor is now intent on returning to fighting, aiming to face both Chandler and his first true rival in the promotion, Nate Diaz. While he has recently claimed that he was given an update by the UFC, there is still no official date, and fans are still in the dark.