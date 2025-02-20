"I would rather beat Alex Pereira in a boring fight"- Renato Moicano gets honest about boring wins vs. entertaining losses

Alex Pereira is one of the most exciting fighters currently competing in the UFC. The reigning light heavyweight champion has created a reputation for himself as a power puncher. Renato Moicano recently shared his two cents on boring victories and entertaining wins while mentioning 'Poatan'.

Pereira has been a crowd-puller over the years in the UFC due to his explosive fighting style. He employs a blend of leg kicks to disable his rivals with a powerful left hook to knock them out.

Moicano and Gilbert Burns discussed entertaining fights for the fans and "boring" decision victories on the Show Me The Money podcast. Their co-host referred to Pereira's showdown with Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 as an example of how the American's popularity increased despite losing in an entertaining dog fight.

The former UFC lightweight contender gave an honest opinion regarding the issue and said:

"I don't know about that. I'd rather win a boring fight than lose. ... I would rather beat Alex Pereira in a boring fight than get that beat my brother."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below (16:44):

Daniel Cormier expresses concern over Alex Pereira's preparation for Magomed Ankalaev fight at UFC 313

Alex Pereira signed off 2024 on a high note by making three successful title defenses in the year. He is next scheduled to take on Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 in a high-stakes UFC light heavyweight title showdown.

As 'Poatan' gears up for one of the toughest challenges in the division, Daniel Cormier has shared his concern regarding the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion's preparation.

Talking to Chael Sonnen on the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Cormier said:

"My concern level is even higher. This dude was seen in Australia still, and he was shaking the hand of Drake as Drake went on stage for his concert. One, Drake constantly loses millions of dollars betting on people so, you kinda don't want Drake to bet money on you because he doesn't have the greatest track record for winning. But, what is Pereira still doing in Australia, Chael? He fights in two weeks."

Watch Daniel Cormier's comments on Alex Pereira below (33:33):

