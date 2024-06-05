“I would rather win a crowd and lose a fight” - Denis Puric details his love for producing barnburners ahead of ONE 167 return

When Denis Puric steps inside the circle, you can guarantee he'll do everything possible to make it a memorable night for every fan in the seats and the millions watching around the world.

This Friday, June 7, 'The Bosnian Menace' will once again have the chance to wow the crowd when he steps back on martial arts' biggest global stage for a massive flyweight kickboxing clash with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Trending

Appearing on the DonttapPodcast, Denis Puric spoke about his love for putting on barnburners — even if it means losing the fight:

"It just came with who I am, you know, what I’ve been through, and what I aspire to be, you know," Puric said. "Also, a lot of times, fighters forget that we’re entertainers, you know. For me, I come to entertain and just entertain.

"A lot of fighters come here just to win fights. Yeah, winning is fun, but winning the crowd before you win the fight is more important. For me, I would rather win a crowd and lose a fight than losing a fight and yeah, you know what I mean."

See the interview below:

Denis Puric expects an all-out war against Rodtang at ONE 167

Known for being an aggressive fighter who likes to pour on the pressure, Denis Puric believes he and his like-minded opponent will deliver fireworks when they collide inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok:

"I'm an aggressive fighter, [I] know [we have a] little bit different styles, obviously. But aggression is there on both sides, and it calls for a fun fight. You guys got to hold on to your seats because it's gonna be fireworks."

After seeing his 12-fight win streak in Muay Thai competition snapped at ONE Friday Fights 38 against 'The Kicking' Machine Superlek Kiatmoo9, Rodtang finds himself in an unfamiliar position going into ONE 167 — looking to bounce back from a loss in the 'art of eight limbs'.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.