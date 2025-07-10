"I am ready to fight anyone" - Mohamed Younes Rabah welcomes all challenges after he's done with Shadow

Mohamed Younes Rabah is keeping his focus laser-sharp on his upcoming clash with Shadow Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 33, but the ambitious striker isn't shying away from bigger challenges that may await him down the line.

Ad

The Algerian prospect, nicknamed 'The Eagle', soars back onto the global stage of ONE Championship in a co-main event featherweight Muay Thai duel on Friday, July 11, at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He has tunnel vision on the task at hand and refuses to look past his dangerous opponent, who is the third-ranked contender, despite questions about future matchups.

"To be honest, I am fully focused on my fight against Shadow. I have no names on my mind. I think only about beating him," Mohamed Younes Rabah told ONE Championship.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"And then, I will fight whoever ONE Championship chooses for me. I never say no to any fight. I am ready to fight anyone and everyone."

Ad

That fearless mentality has become Rabah's calling card throughout his martial arts journey, as the Team Mehdi Zatout representative has consistently shown a willingness to take on all comers regardless of reputation or ranking.

His professional approach to staying present while maintaining an open-door policy for future opportunities demonstrates the kind of mindset that separates genuine contenders from pretenders in ONE Championship's talent-rich divisions.

With his sights set firmly on Shadow for now, Rabah's willingness to face anyone afterward should serve notice to the entire division that a new threat is ready to make waves at the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Ad

Ad

Mohamed Younes Rabah's run in ONE Championship

Mohamed Younes Rabah debuted in the world's largest martial arts organization with a highlight-reel win against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 17.

His knockout power proved too much for the former ONE world title challenger, as Rabah wrapped up the tie inside the first round to take his slate to a pristine 14-0.

In his sophomore outing, a rematch against the Fairtex Training Center affiliate, he suffered a TKO loss.

Ad

However, the youngster used that defeat as motivation and a learning tool to power himself to a dominant victory over Eddie Abasolo at ONE 169 in November last year.

Could he earn victory No.3 in ONE Championship against Shadow? Let us know below!

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 33 card live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.