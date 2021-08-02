"I really believe that" - Derrick Lewis reveals his prediction for interim UFC heavyweight championship fight at UFC 265

Derrick Lewis has made his prediction for his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane. 'The Black Beast' believes he will knock out Gane inside the first round of their showdown at UFC 265.

During a recent interview with UFC Arabia, Derrick Lewis claimed Gane's fighting style is the perfect matchup for him. 'The Black Beast' is predicting a quick night at the office for himself this weekend.

When asked if a first-round KO is to be expected at UFC 265, Derrick Lewis said:

"Yes, yes, I believe my style and his style match perfectly for me. I really believe that."

Here's Derrick Lewis' full interview with UFC Arabia:

Derrick Lewis was originally set to face Francis Ngannou in a rematch for the UFC heavyweight championship. However, the UFC did not opt to wait around for Ngannou's availability and instead booked an interim title fight between Lewis and Gane.

The decision certainly didn't go down too well with the majority of the fans. Francis Ngannou's team wasn't pleased with the idea of another champion being introduced in the division this early.

'The Predator' had won the UFC heavyweight championship not too long ago when he defeated Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in a rematch.

Derrick Lewis will aim to get his hands on his first-ever UFC belt

At the UFC 265 pay-per-view, Derrick Lewis' goal will be to get his hands on the interim UFC heavyweight championship. A victory over Gane will mark the first belt for 'The Black Beast' after having secured multiple jaw-dropping KO victories in the heavyweight division.

In February 2021, Derrick Lewis knocked out top contender Curtis Blaydes and pulled off a huge surprise win. Before the win over Blaydes, 'The Black Beast' had beaten Aleksei Oleinik, Ilir Lafiti, and Blagoy Ivanov.

Derrick Lewis BRUTALLY knocks Curtis Blaydes unconscious in the second round #UFCVegas19 pic.twitter.com/LZzWdHU5M1 — CATCHWEIGHT Podcast (@catchweightpod) February 21, 2021

Frenchman Cyril Gane will be heading into Houston on the back of huge wins over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Alexander Volkov. A win over Lewis would certainly be historic for Gane, especially if he can beat 'The Black Beast' in his hometown.

