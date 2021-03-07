"I really believe you will be the best in the world" - Khabib Nurmagomedov hypes up Islam Makhachev before UFC 259

Islam Makhachev carries the responsibility of bringing the UFC Lightweight Title back to American Kickboxing Academy and Dagestan after Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. Ahead of the 29-year-old's UFC 259 showdown against Drew Dober, The Eagle hyped up his teammate with an inspirational post on social media.

Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a photo of himself and Islam Makhachev on his Instagram account and praised his teammate for his discipline and toughness.

"Good luck tonight brother. You have the potential, discipline, and the mental (strength) of a champion. I really believe you will be the best in the world," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev (18-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is a long-time teammate of retired Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Currently ranked at No. 14 in UFC's official Lightweight rankings, Makhachev is one of the fastest rising stars in the division and is currently on a six-fight winning streak.

However, the Russian is yet to have a breakout performance against a prominent fighter on a big stage. Drew Dober is the biggest test of Makhachev's fighting career so far and a win could pave the way for him to fight an opponent in the top 10.

Islam Makhachev is supposed to be the flag bearer of AKA and Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy

Islam Makhachev trains at the famed American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, California led by coach Javier Mendes.

The training camp has produced some of the most dominant fighters in UFC history including Cain Velasquez, Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Islam Makhachev is the most prominent name among the next generation of fighters coming out of AKA.

Islam Makhachev brings a dominant wrestling game to the table. Whether it is at Khabib Nurmagomedov's level or not is yet to be seen. Khabib has been a vocal advocate of Makhachev's fighting ability.

The Eagle has praised his teammate on multiple occasions and was also the first person to predict Makhachev's ascend to the top in the coming few years.

During the UFC 242 post-fight press conference in September 2019, Khabib Nurmagomedov placed his Lightweight championship belt in front of Islam Makhachev and told the media that his teammate is the future champion of the division.

"Future champ, he's the future champ," Khabib Nurmagomedov said.

Islam Makhachev and Drew Dober are scheduled to fight on the main card of the UFC 259 PPV event. Khabib Nurmagomedov will corner Makhachev along with other coaches from AKA.