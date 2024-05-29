“I was really careless” - Thai megastar Tawanchai admits his shortcomings in too-close-for-comfort win over ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai admits he was careless in his first meeting with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Stepping inside the ring at ONE Fight Night 15 in October, Nattawut gave Tawanchai the fight of his life in their three-round kickboxing war — an especially impressive feat considering Nattawut stepped into the bout on just a few days' notice against one of the most dangerous strikers on the planet.

Looking back on their instant classic, Tawanchai was quick to admit that he entered the bout underestimating his opponent and nearly paid the price for it.

“I learned that you can’t underestimate him at all," Tawanchai told ONE Championship. "I admit that I was really careless.”

In the end, Tawanchai came out on top, winning via unanimous decision, but not without enduring a heap of adversity.

With Nattawut taking Tawanchai to the limit in their featherweight kickboxing clash last year, 'Smokin' Jo will have the chance to dethrone the streaking world champion, challenging him for his featherweight Muay Thai strap in the ONE 167 headliner on Friday, June 7.

Tawanchai and Jo Nattwut bag a couple of big wins ahead of their rematch at ONE 167

Since their inaugural meeting, Tawanchai and Jo Nattawut have added wins to their respective resumes with the former putting away former ONE world champion Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46, securing his seventh-straight victory and further establishing himself as one of the pound-for-pound best Muay Thai practitioners alive.

Meanwhile, Jo Nattawut went to war with debuting Dubuque, Iowa native Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17, delivering a late Fight of the Year while also adding a W to his record.

Determined to carry the momentum of their most recent performances into the main event spotlight, who walks away with the ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown inside Bangkok's iconic Impact Arena on June 7?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime.