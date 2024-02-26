“I really don’t give a cr*p” – Jarred Brooks unbothered by Joshua Pacio’s talk leading into ONE 166 rematch

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks isn’t one bit bothered about what Joshua Pacio has to say about him before they collide on March 1.

‘The Monkey God’ puts his gold on the line against the former longtime king and current top-ranked contender at ONE 166: Qatar in one of three exciting world title rematches inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Ever since the fight was officially announced in December last year, both superstars have had their rounds of interviews to weigh in on this hotly anticipated fixture.

On his end, the Mash Fight Team affiliate seems confident of his chances to move 2-0 against ‘The Passion'. After all, the 31-year-old has a blueprint at his disposal with his title-clinching win against Pacio at ONE 164 in December 2022.

The Lions Nation MMA athlete, however, shares the same confidence. He has expressed in a couple of media sessions that he will leave the venue with his hand raised – something Jarred Brooks doesn’t buy at all, not that he’s too concerned about it, too.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the divisional king had this to say in response to Pacio’s belief that he will leave ONE 166 with redemption.

The Indiana native said:

“I really don't give a cr*p about anything that’s said about me from Pacio’s end. At the end of the day, that's what performers are about. I don't really care about what the people think. I care about what I think of myself and what my coaches think about me.”

Watch the full interview here:

Jarred Brooks has another world title in mind when he’s done conquering Pacio

Although his focus and attention is on ‘The Passion’ for ONE Championship’s debut show in Qatar, Jarred Brooks hopes to broaden his horizon if he claims another dominant victory in the all-encompassing sport.

After going down to Mikey Musumeci in their flyweight submission grappling world title contest last year, ‘The Monkey God’ would like to test himself in Muay Thai – if he has things his way – and compete for the strawweight strap sometime down the line.

In a separate interview with FightWave, Jarred Brooks touched on his future ambitions in ONE. He said:

“I really just want to go to mountain peaks that I feel like I can't do because I surprise myself every time. And if I win a Muay Thai world championship in the ONE Championship strawweight division, it’s over.”

ONE 166: Qatar will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on March 1.