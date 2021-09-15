"I really felt that power in there" - Justin Gaethje recaps his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254

Justin Gaethje's last appearance in the octagon came in October 2020. He took on Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 254.

The night did not go well for 'The Highlight' as he was finished by the Daegstani fighter via a triangle choke in the second round.

Gaethje recently made an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered! podcast. He discussed various topics like his upcoming fight, his opinion of current UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and his gardening hobby.

At one point during the podcast, 'The Highlight' discussed his last fight with Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, saying he felt his opponent's power in that fight:

"This [fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov] was a different experience than I had ever experienced. Losing to Dustin [Poirier] and Eddie [Alvarez] was different than this one, this one hurt...I gave everything that night and you know, he is great and then what he was fighting with, with the death of his father, I really felt that power in there that, you know, no matter what I did or how great I was, next to the one-in-a-million shut-their-lights-out shot, which doesn't happen often, then it was going to be hard for me to win," said Justin Gaethje.

You can listen to the full episode of the UFC Unfiltered! podcast below:

Justin Gaethje will return to the octagon at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje will return to action after a one-year hiatus to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 268. The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden on November 6.

Also Read

Both fighters are coming off losses in championship fights. When asked about his thoughts on the upcoming fight, 'The Highlight' said:

"This is a huge fight, this is a dangerous fight. he's super explosive, you know, athletic, he's dangerous but I think it's a great matchup for me at the end of the day. I think stylistically we see so many different types of fights, I think this is a great fight."

Get taken down by our dominant MMA coverage. Follow us!

Edited by Jack Cunningham