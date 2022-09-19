“I was really happy to have her there” - Christian Lee drew strength from daughter during fight week

Fatherhood usually brings the best out of any man, and Christian Lee can attest to that.

Lee was a man on a mission in his victory over Ok Rae Yoon to regain the ONE lightweight world championship. Part of that motivation was having his daughter Alia Mae throughout his preparations for ONE 160 this past August.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lee said his baby daughter Alia Mae and his wife Katie Allison were always at United MMA to support him during his training in Hawaii. This was also visible in Singapore when the whole family was present during his fight. Christian Lee said:

“I was really happy to have her there. Since she's been born, it's like, everything we do is together. She comes into the gym with me. My wife, she's there for every one of my training sessions with my daughter. So you know, it's only right for them to be there on the night of my fight, and just throughout the whole process, fight week, leading up to it.”

He continued:

“Having them there, having them be a part of the whole process just helped to take a big weight off my shoulders, take away the pressure, just to be able to relax and to be a dad the whole week of the fight. Then when it came down to the night of the fight, just focus on the fight, on the task at hand. And then right away, I was able to go back to being a dad.”

Having his family throughout fight week proved wonders for Lee, who displayed a new level of mixed martial arts mastery against Ok.

Christian Lee arguably had the most dominant world championship win in the history of ONE Championship. The 24-year-old was a force unleashed in the rematch against Ok, tagging the South Korean star with multiple ruthless strikes. He then finished the fight in the second round with a barrage of knees to Ok's head.

Christian Lee will accept any challenge from Eddie Alvarez

Christian Lee is already in the discussion of being the best lightweight in the world and his historic run in ONE Championship is nothing short of spectacular.

The Singaporean-American star practically cleaned out ONE Championship’s lightweight division, but there is still one person who could face Lee and that's 'The Underground King' Eddie Alvarez.

The American icon was once one of the best fighters in the world and is the first fighter to win world titles in both UFC and Bellator.

In a previous interview with South China Morning Post, Christian Lee said he’d gladly accept a fight against Alvarez whenever that may be.

“Eddie’s a fight I would definitely love to take. I haven’t seen him fight [for a while now]. His last fight was against Ok, but I would definitely make that match happen before he hangs his gloves up. I think he’s an amazing competitor, he’s accomplished so much in his MMA career and if he wants to get that shot I would love to give it to him. I haven’t really heard much about him coming back to the Circle again so we’ll see what his plans are but I’ll definitely be open to that fight."

