“I can't really imagine myself doing anything” - MMA prodigy Adrian Lee says martial arts is part of his identity 

Combat sports have always been part of Adrian Lee's life, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

The youngest of the famed Lee brood dazzled in his first two professional MMA bouts under the ONE banner, which he won by way of impressive submissions.

While the 18-year-old revealed he was not pressured to follow in the footsteps of his world champion siblings, Lee always knew he was destined to be a martial artist one way or the other.

'The Phenom' shared in an appearance on Story of the Fight's YouTube channel:

"I can't really imagine myself doing anything but fighting. Because ever since my last memory, really, I've always been in the gym. If anything, if it wasn't fighting, it'd be some type of other combat sport, like wrestling, boxing, kickboxing."

Adrian Lee continued:

"It would just have to be something to do with combat sports because that's all I know, really. The only thing I watch is fighting. I watch, like, grappling, wrestling, only combat sports."

Fighting is practically in Lee's DNA. The Prodigy Training Center athlete has witnessed his sister Angela and brother Adrian cement their legacies in ONE Championship.

By the looks of it, the youngest of the bunch has all the talent in the world and may end up being the best of them when it's all said and done.

Watch the full interview:

Adrian Lee reveals what it's like training with two-division MMA champ Christian Lee

As far as mentors go, Adrian Lee couldn't have had a much better one. 'The Phenom' has been following reigning lightweight and welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee around since he was in diapers.

In the same interview, the younger Lee said training with 'The Warrior' forces him to go out of his comfort zone:

"It really helps us evolve each other because we really have to invent new things and create new things that the other person hasn't seen before to really get the edge on the other."

Adrian Lee will return at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang against Shozo Isojima on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena. Watch this blockbuster event on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

