  • “I really trained one year only for this” - Teodora Kirilova says she has gotten accustomed to small-gloved Muay Thai

“I really trained one year only for this” - Teodora Kirilova says she has gotten accustomed to small-gloved Muay Thai

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 01, 2025 12:01 GMT
Teodora Kirilova (L) vs Shir Cohen (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Teodora Kirilova (left) vs. Shir Cohen (right) [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Teodora Kirilova of Bulgaria says fans will witness what she's truly capable of at ONE Fight Night 34.

The redemption-seeking striker will look to notch her first victory in the promotion this Friday, when she takes on Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video.

Things didn't go according to plan for Kirilova against Shir Cohen at ONE Fight Night 20 last year. The Israeli striker ended up spoiling her ONE Championship debut, winning their three-round bout via TKO in the second round.

While Teodora Kirilova took full responsibility for her shortcomings, she admitted it was her inexperience fighting in four-ounce gloves that did her in.

In a bid to vindicate herself, the 34-year-old trained exclusively in small gloves for her sophomore appearance against 'Supergirl'. She told ONE:

"I am very, very confident now because I really trained one year only for this – for these rules and with the small gloves. Now I know what to do. But before the first fight I didn’t know what to do. I just went in the ring and said, ‘Okay, I will fight,’ but with no strategy. Now I know what to do."
ONE Fight Night 34 will air live in U.S. primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Teodora Kirilova says a win over 'Supergirl' will prove she belongs

Teodora Kirilova wants to disrupt the pecking order in the promotion's 115-pound striking divisions, and she'll have a great opportunity to do so at ONE Fight Night 34.

A victory over a rising star like 'Supergirl' will definitely boost her stock in the atomweight Muay Thai ranks. The Bulgarian fighter told ONE:

"I really want to show that I deserve to be in ONE Championship. I really did a lot of work last year. I didn’t stop training and did a lot of camps – in Thailand, Fairtex, and other camps in Europe."

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
