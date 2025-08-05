  • home icon
  "I was really upset, and very sad" - Martin Buday says UFC dropped him after victory despite no pay demands

"I was really upset, and very sad" - Martin Buday says UFC dropped him after victory despite no pay demands

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 05, 2025 16:35 GMT
Martin Buday talks about his UFC departure. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Martin Buday talks about his UFC departure. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Martin Buday recently discussed his departure from the UFC, revealing that despite not making any salary demands, his contract with the promotion was not renewed.

'Badys' last fight took place against Marcus Buchecha on the preliminary card of UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. In that bout, Buday outperformed his opponent, winning by unanimous decision. However, just days after the fight, he was released by the promotion due to the non-renewal of his contract.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Buday elaborated on the details of his departure from the UFC, saying:

"I was really upset, and very sad about it because I love UFC. I was hoping to get re-signed. I was sad about the situation... There [were] no negotiations. I also want to make it clear I wasn't asking for more money; if anything, I was saying I could just wait for a match to come up. I didn't ask for anything; the only thing was to be re-signed."
Check out Martin Buday's comments below:

Josh Thomson reacts to Martin Buday's UFC departure

Since making his UFC debut in April 2022, Martin Buday has participated in eight fights within the promotion, losing only once. Former UFC fighter Josh Thomson was not quite happy with the promotion's decision to cut a heavyweight fighter like Buday.

In a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, Thomson shared his thoughts, saying:

"Let's not pretend there is a ton of great heavyweights. If you want to get him beat, then get him beat so he leaves. Not re-signing him?... What I get upset about, though, is stop saying you have the best fighters in the world when you're pushing away some of the best fighters."
He added:

"This guy is 7-1 in a weak heavyweight division where you need the best fighters. You can say this guy is the best fighter. Have him fight the guys in the top seven, top eight. If he wins, he wins. Maybe the cream rises to the top. Maybe you get a great performance out of him that makes him something that he never would have been."
Check out Josh Thomson's comments below (1:02:24):

youtube-cover
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

