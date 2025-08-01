  • home icon
  "I really want to be more composed" - Supergirl aims to be more composed in ONE Championship return

“I really want to be more composed” - Supergirl aims to be more composed in ONE Championship return

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 01, 2025 11:56 GMT
Supergirl | Image by ONE Championship
Supergirl [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak has always been the type to learn from her mistakes.

The 21-year-old striking savant admits she still needs to work on maintaining her composure, especially when faced with adversity during her fights.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai fighter revealed her struggles getting over the mental hurdle of high-pressure bouts.

"Every time I decide to do something, I always ask myself first, ‘Do I really want to do this? Do I still have that feeling?’ If I feel ready and really want it, then I go for it."
'Supergirl' last fought at ONE Fight Night 16 in 2023, where she suffered a shocking TKO loss to Cristina Morales. Despite entering the match as the favorite, the phenom couldn't handle the Spaniard's onslaught, resulting in a first-round stoppage.

Now, 'Supergirl' is ready to get her career back on track at ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Prime Video on Aug. 1 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. She'll be taking on Bulgaria's Teodora Kirilova in her comeback fight.

"I’m confident in my strength," Anna shared.
"For this fight, I really want to be more composed and precise with my attacks. I’m focusing on heavy, accurate strikes. I want to improve my game plan and read the game better."
'Supergirl' reveals why she took a break from social media

While 'Supergirl' gets dozens of uplifting messages from her supporters online, she also receives her fair share of unfair criticism.

Things got so bad on social media after her loss to Morales that it began affecting her mental health. The 21-year-old star told ONE:

"I almost quit fighting because of all the negative comments online. I felt so down, almost depressed and having panic attacks. Sometimes I couldn't even sleep."

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch ONE Fight Night 34 for free as it happens live in U.S. primetime.

Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

