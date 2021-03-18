"I reckon I would beat him quite easily" - Leon Edwards isn't fazed by the threat of Colby Covington

Leon Edwards believes that Colby Covington would not offer him a proper challenge, as he is confident he could beat the American "quite easily."

'Rocky' stayed without a fight in the UFC for almost two years. Fighting Belal Muhammad on his return last Saturday, an accidental eye poke forced the bout to be cut short in the second round as a No Contest.

Speaking to James Lynch on his YouTube channel, Leon Edwards discussed his possible next rivals in the Welterweight division and envisioned how a fight against Covington would play out.

"In a way, I think it would be a great matchup. I think I would beat him, to be fair. Quite easily. I think Belal [Muhammad] is a similar style, right? Like Colby, probably, I will say. He tries to rely on his wrestling and pushing the pace a bit. Tough enough," said Leon Edwards.

Rocky is confident that he will defeat almost all contenders at 175 lbs without facing any major difficulties.

"All these guys in the division are pretty similar as to what they bring to the table or what they are offering. You could kind of like swap one in one out, do you know what I mean. If one pulls out, you can kind of swap them in and kind of keep the same game plan because it is so similar and what they are coming to do, and that's it, really," said Leon Edwards.

Initially, Leon Edwards was booked to fight Welterweight rising star Khamzat Chimaev. However, he ended up facing Muhammad, No. 13 in the rankings, after the Swedish star got a serious case of COVID-19.

With eight consecutive victories before the bout with Muhammad, Rocky had the second-best record in the 175 lbs weight class, only behind the current division's champion Kamaru Usman, who has 13.

Colby Covington thinks fighting Leon Edwards would be charity

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Speaking to Submission Radio in a recent interview, Colby Covington said he has no interest in fighting Leon Edwards any time soon.

"I'm not doing charity business no more. It's not my fault this kid hasn't fought in two years. It's not my fault this kid – there's people from England fighting all the time in the pandemic. They're not scared to fight. So, I'm not doing charity for this guy who hasn't fought in two years. He's irrelevant, he's beat a bunch of bums, and I'm not doing charity. This isn't charity hour. This is (expletive) championship (expletive) pay-per-view hour," said Covington.

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, the fight that always made the most sense anyway. That's what I'd do. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 14, 2021