Armenian kickboxing sensation Marat Grigorian will get another crack at Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5th. Much like their first encounter, the two kickboxers will lock horns for gold - for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

In their first bout, Marat Grigorian was utterly outclassed by the Thai icon across five rounds. Though he's not the kind who would make excuses for his losses, the Armenian kickboxing star gave an honest assessment of what went wrong that night:

“My body was not working. It’s not an excuse that I lost against him. I don’t like excuses. But one of the reasons was I didn’t recover well.”

The last thing you want happening is your body not being 100% when you're going up against a world champion of Superbon's caliber. Here's to hoping that his body shows up fully healthy on fight night.

Marat Grigorian fell short in five-round decimation courtesy of Superbon at ONE X

To fully understand what to expect and hope for in the upcoming rematch between Marat Grigorian and Superbon, it's best to watch their previous bout at ONE X in March 2022.

The bout was for Superbon's ONE featherweight kickboxing throne. It was also a shot at redemption for the Thai, whose last loss up to that point was at the hands of Grigorian.

The Armenian started early with power shots inside. Superbon, however, used his powerful kicks to keep his foe at bay. From rounds two to five, the Thai world champion steadily increased the pressure until Grigorian was left to be on the defensive. By the time the final bell sounded, Grigorian was battered and bruised, while Superbon could have gone another five rounds.

Catch the two warriors go at it again for the gold at ONE Friday Fights 58, available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, watch.onefc.com).