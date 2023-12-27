“I respect him back” – Nong-O’s classy message to Nico Carrillo after their violent encounter at ONE Friday Fights 46

Multiple-time world champion and former undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama was met with tremendous adversity last weekend. After his first fight back from hiatus, the Thai legend ran into the freight train that is Scottish Muay Thai phenom Nico ‘King of the North’ Carrillo.

Carrillo battled Nong-O in an epic war of attrition at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, December 22nd.

Nong-O was absolute vintage in the first round, battering Carrillo’s lead leg to a pulp as the 25-year-old Scotsman hobbled across the ring. Then, from way behind on the scorecards and having nearly been stopped, Carrillo stormed back to put the Thai icon away for good in the second round with an incredible rally.

The official finish came at the 1:28 minute mark of round two, with Carrillo taking home the knockout victory.

Speaking to veteran broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his post-fight interview, Nong-O gave props to his young foe and sent him a classy message.

The Thai legend said:

“Congratulations, Nico. You are a good fighter. Hey, everyone, he is younger than me, but respect. He beat me today, but he respects me. Of course, I respect him back. Congratulations, my friend.”

What’s next for Nong-O Hama?

It has certainly been a rough year for legendary Thai and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama. After losing his Muay Thai gold to now two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty earlier in 2023, he suffered this devastating knockout loss against Carrillo despite being ahead on the scorecards.

Still, the 37-year-old veteran says he still has much to offer the sport, and will be back soon enough. A rematch with English star Liam Harrison could be in the cards, along with other salivating matchups.

