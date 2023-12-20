“These insults fueled my determination” – Nong-O says he felt disrespected with criticisms heading to ONE Friday Fights 46

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is a scary prospect for any opponent to go up against.

He’s never been short on motivation, as his dominant run as the champion proved, but now he feels like he has a point to prove.

The Thai striker lost his world title earlier this year at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty in one of the biggest upsets of the year. As he looks to make his return and bounce back by taking out a top contender in Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46, he feels like he needs to remind people who he is.

The former champion doesn’t believe he has lost a step despite his defeat to 'The General' and he aims to prove that on his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nong-O said that he is fueled by doubters questioning whether he can still compete at the highest level:

“I read some comments and some of them say I’m old, I’m going to lose again. These insults fueled my determination to win even more. I will prove to them that even though I am old, I'm still strong and hungry for victory.”

Nong-O has the perfect opportunity to prove that he still belongs at the top

At ONE Friday Fights 46, Nong-O will step back inside the ropes for the first time since losing his world championship. Standing across from him will be one of the division’s most exciting new contenders that has emerged this year in Scotland’s Nico Carrillo.

There’s huge stakes for both men, as sending the rising challenger back down a couple steps would cement Nong-O as one of the best in the world despite losing his title. On the flip side, if Carrillo is able to take out the former champion, there will be no denying that he is world champion material.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.