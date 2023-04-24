At ONE Fight Night 9, Jonathan Haggerty shocked the world again by becoming a two-time Muay Thai world champion under the ONE banner.

The former flyweight world titleholder made the move up to bantamweight in November last year at ONE on Prime Video 4 to try and test himself against some fresh opposition and cut less weight in the process.

With a majority decision win against Vladimir Kuzmin, ‘The General’ booked a fight with one of the most dominant world champions in combat sports, period, Nong-O Hama.

With his bantamweight world title shot set for April 21 at the Iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Haggerty walked to the circle as a huge underdog. But just like in 2019, when he upset the odds to defeat Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Haggerty pulled off the upset with a devastating knockout of his opponent to secure the bantamweight title in style.

After dropping Nong-O with around a minute left in the opening round, the Brit kept the pressure on, landing clean shots on his clearly shaken opponent to land a further two knockdowns and end the contest.

In his post-fight interview after ONE Fight Night 9, Haggerty revealed that he wasn’t surprised by his emphatic performance, but the outcome hadn’t really settled with him yet:

“It was amazing, thank you. I was very thankful, and it hasn't really hit me yet. I'm sure it's going to hit me soon. But what can I say?”

Jonathan Haggerty now has a few options open for the first defense of his newly acquired world championship. After Felipe Lobo secured an impressive win earlier in the night, that could be next for ‘The General’. Meanwhile, Liam Harrison and Nong-O Hama will get to work on their comebacks.

